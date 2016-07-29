July 29 Chesapeake Lodging Trust

* Qtrly total revenue $169.4 million versus $162.1 million

* Sees full year 2016 net income per diluted common share $ 1.18 to $ 1.27

* Q2 revenue view $171.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 affo per diluted common share $0.72 to $0.76

* Chesapeake Lodging Trust reports second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.75

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 net income per diluted common share of $0.40 to $0.44