BRIEF-Delta Insurance 9-mnth consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 64.4 million versus EGP 22.7 million year ago
July 29 Chesapeake Lodging Trust
* Qtrly total revenue $169.4 million versus $162.1 million
* Sees full year 2016 net income per diluted common share $ 1.18 to $ 1.27
* Q2 revenue view $171.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2016 affo per diluted common share $0.72 to $0.76
* Chesapeake Lodging Trust reports second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.75
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2016 net income per diluted common share of $0.40 to $0.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 1.6 million versus loss EGP 5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyGtfL) Further company coverage: