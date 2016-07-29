MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Allegiant Travel Co
* Allegiant Travel Co qtrly earnings per share $3.68
* Allegiant Travel Co sees 2016 capital expenditures $360 million
* Allegiant Travel Company second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 TRASM is expected to decrease between ten and a half and eight and a half percent
* CASM ex fuel is expected to remain between zero and an increase of four percent for full year
* Qtrly total operating revenue $344.9 million versus $322.1 million
* Qtrly CASM declined 11 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP