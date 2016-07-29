MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Reachlocal Inc :
* Reachlocal inc qtrly revenue $81.5 million versus $ 98.8 million
* Reachlocal reports second quarter 2016 results
* Reachlocal Inc Qtrly Non-Gaap net loss per diluted share $0.05
* Reachlocal inc qtrly loss per diluted share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP