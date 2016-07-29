July 29 Anavex Life Sciences Corp :

* Anavex "remains dedicated" to advancing ANAVEX 2-73 and will be reporting new data to investors as it becomes available

* Anavex confirms data from phase 2a study of ANAVEX 2-73 in alzheimer's patients presented at AAIC 2016

* Anavex confirms that there has been no change with regards to its science, data or fundamentals of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)