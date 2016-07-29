July 29 Middleburg Financial Corp :

* Middleburg Financial Corporation announces record net income for second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 revenue $12.34 million

* Q2 net interest income increased by 2.26% to $9.97 million compared to previous quarter