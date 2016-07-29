UPDATE 1-China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
July 29 Salisbury Bancorp Inc says -
* Salisbury Bancorp Inc. reports results for second quarter 2016; declares 28 cent dividend
* Salisbury Bancorp Inc says tax equivalent net interest income for Q2 2016 decreased $112,000, or 1.4%, versus Q1 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell a further 13.7 percent stake in its CI Capital investment banking arm in two deals, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.