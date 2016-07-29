UPDATE 1-China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
July 29 Pathfinder Bancorp Inc says -
* Pathfinder Bancorp second quarter 2016 net income up 26% to $832,000
* Pathfinder Bancorp Inc says Q2 2016 net interest income increased $314,000, or 6.7%, to $5.0 million, compared to $4.7 million for Q2 of 2015
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell a further 13.7 percent stake in its CI Capital investment banking arm in two deals, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.