MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf slips as Q1 loss hits PetroRabigh; IMF agreement fails to lift Egypt
* Dubai's Amlak, DXB Entertainments slide in wake of earnings
July 29 Wellesley Bancorp Inc
* Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. Reports results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2016
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.31
* Qtrly net interest income $4.9 million versus $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.