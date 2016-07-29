July 29 Ur-Energy Inc

* Ur Energy Inc says U(3)O(8) sales of $6.7 million for 2016 q2 were based on selling 187,000 pounds at an average price of $36.05

* Energy releases 2016 Q2 results; webcast August 2, 2016

* Energy Inc says anticipate that will continue to maintain production at levels that will be consistent with 2016 contractual sales obligations