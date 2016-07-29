July 29 Chemung Financial Corp

* Chemung Financial reports revised second quarter 2016 net income of $1.6 million, or $0.34 per share

Revised net income for Q2 includes establishment of a $1.2 million legal reserve relating to a court order in connection with a lease dispute