MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf slips as Q1 loss hits PetroRabigh; IMF agreement fails to lift Egypt
* Dubai's Amlak, DXB Entertainments slide in wake of earnings
July 29 Chemung Financial Corp
* Chemung Financial reports revised second quarter 2016 net income of $1.6 million, or $0.34 per share
* Q2 earnings per share $0.34
* Revised net income for Q2 includes establishment of a $1.2 million legal reserve relating to a court order in connection with a lease dispute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dubai's Amlak, DXB Entertainments slide in wake of earnings
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.