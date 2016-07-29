MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Willbros Group Inc
* FY2016 revenue view $852.3 million --Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Willbros Group Inc says "both our oil & gas and canadian businesses continue to face difficult challenges in this current market"
* Willbros reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.09 excluding items
* Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Q2 revenue $193.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $205.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $750 million to $800 million
* At June 30, 2016, Willbros reported total backlog of $672.0 million, a decrease of $111.3 million from March 31, 2016 balance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP