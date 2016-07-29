MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Exo U Inc
* Without additional financing or other revenues, company will be forced to cease operations
* Qtrly revenue $386,925
* Exo u announces its fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Expects to continue to incur further operating losses and negative cash flows from operating activities in development of its business
* Workforce reduction cost savings and other expense reductions, will reduce normalized spend by approximately 50%
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP