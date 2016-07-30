July 29 Adma Biologics Inc
* CRL did not cite any concerns with clinical safety and
efficacy data for ri-002 submitted by adma in bla
* FDA has not requested any additional clinical studies be
conducted prior to fda approval of ri-002 for pidd.
* Adma biologics receives complete response letter from fda
for pending biologics license application
* FDA identified in crl certain outstanding inspection
issues and deficiencies at adma's third-party contract
manufacturers
* FDA in CRL requested documentation of corrections for a
number of issues related to adma's third-party contract
manufacturers
