Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Sohu.com Inc :
* Sohu.com reports second quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Sees Q3 2016 gaap loss per share $2.60 to $2.85
* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap loss per share $2.35 to $2.60
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $400 million to $430 million
* Q2 GAAP loss per fully-diluted share us$1.64
* Q2 online game revenues were US$99 million, down 42% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter
* Q2 brand advertising revenues were US$113 million, down 25% year-over-year and 10% quarter-over-quarter
* Q2 total revenues were US$420 million, down 15% year-over-year and up 3% quarter-over-quarter.
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $1.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".