* Sohu.com reports second quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Sees Q3 2016 gaap loss per share $2.60 to $2.85

* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap loss per share $2.35 to $2.60

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $400 million to $430 million

* Q2 GAAP loss per fully-diluted share us$1.64

* Q2 online game revenues were US$99 million, down 42% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter

* Q2 brand advertising revenues were US$113 million, down 25% year-over-year and 10% quarter-over-quarter

* Q2 total revenues were US$420 million, down 15% year-over-year and up 3% quarter-over-quarter.

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $1.62