Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.13
* Q2 revenue $99.5 million
* Hawaiian telcom reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue totaled $99.5 million, up 3.5 percent compared to revenue in q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".