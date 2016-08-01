Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 W. R. Grace & Co
* Grace reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.74
* Q2 earnings per share $0.54 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $390.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $405.9 million
* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.05 to $3.10
* Continue to expect 2016 adjusted free cash flow to be at least $250 million
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $3.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".