Aug 1 Meetme Inc

* Meetme reports record second quarter financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $16.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.3 million

* Mobile revenue for quarter increased 82 percent year over year and represented 92 percent of total revenue, up from 75 percent in 2015

* Continue to expect our recently announced acquisition of skout to close in october of this year