Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Meetme Inc
* Meetme reports record second quarter financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.55
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $16.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.3 million
* Mobile revenue for quarter increased 82 percent year over year and represented 92 percent of total revenue, up from 75 percent in 2015
* Continue to expect our recently announced acquisition of skout to close in october of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".