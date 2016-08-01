Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Sterling Construction Company Inc
* Sterling Construction Company, Inc. reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.09
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $189.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $180.8 million
* Rains in texas, slower construction ramp-up of awards booked in late 2015 and early 2016 caused lower revenue, net income for Q2
* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $670 million to $690 million
* Do not anticipate any slowdown in project lettings for balance of 2016 and 2017
* Total backlog at June 30, 2016 of $810 million was up 6.4 percent from December 31, 2015 and was up 9.0 percent from Q2 of 2015
* Now expects net income to be $2 million to $5 million for full year 2016
* Full-year 2016 revenue view $712.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For full-year 2016, expect continued gross margin improvement and tight g&a cost controls
* Intend to refinance current asset-based credit facility with a "lower cost, higher capacity, revolving credit line"
* Currently targeting first half of 2017 to have refinancing accomplished Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".