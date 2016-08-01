Aug 1 Vical Inc

* Vical announces $7.8 million equity investment by partner, Anges MG

* Shares are being sold at a price of $4.24 per share

* With new investment, Anges' equity position in Vical will increase from 2.4% to approximately 18.6% of Vical's outstanding shares