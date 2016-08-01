Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc
* Amc entertainment holdings, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 revenue $764 million versus i/b/e/s view $774.1 million
* Qtrly food and beverage revenues were $243.5 million, compared to $250.5 million for quarter ended june 30, 2015
* "moviegoers are signing up to enroll in new amc stubs loyalty program at a rate 2 to 3 times than that for previous program"
* Qtrly admissions revenues were $481.2 million compared to $533.4 million for same period a year ago
* "industry box office revenues up more than 7% as of july 29, and a potentially record setting film slate being close at hand for calendar year 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".