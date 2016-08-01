Aug 1 Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc

* Amc entertainment holdings, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue $764 million versus i/b/e/s view $774.1 million

* Qtrly food and beverage revenues were $243.5 million, compared to $250.5 million for quarter ended june 30, 2015

* "moviegoers are signing up to enroll in new amc stubs loyalty program at a rate 2 to 3 times than that for previous program"

* Qtrly admissions revenues were $481.2 million compared to $533.4 million for same period a year ago

* "industry box office revenues up more than 7% as of july 29, and a potentially record setting film slate being close at hand for calendar year 2017"