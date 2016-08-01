Aug 1 Seattle Genetics Inc

* Takeda and Seattle Genetics announce positive data from phase 3 Alcanza clinical trial of ADCETRIS (Brentuximab Vedotin) for CD30-expressing cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma

* Randomized phase 3 clinical trial with ADCETRIS met primary endpoint

* Intend to submit a supplemental biologics license application to FDA in first half of 2017 for approval

* Phase 3 trial with ADCETRIS demonstrated highly statistically significant improvement in rate of objective response lasting at least 4 months