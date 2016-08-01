Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Tecnoglass Inc
* Tecnoglass reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.47
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 revenue rose 33.5 percent to $77.5 million
* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $288 million
* Sees full-year 2016 revenue up about 20 percent
* Expects 2016 adjusted EBITDA to increase to a range of $70 to $75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".