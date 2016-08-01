Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Engility Holdings Inc
* Engility reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 revenue $535 million versus i/b/e/s view $524.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Increasing fiscal year 2016 guidance for gaap diluted eps and adjusted diluted eps
* Sees fy gaap diluted eps $0.08 - $0.23
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy revenue $2.05 billion - $2.15 billion
* Sees fy adjusted diluted $1.18 - $1.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".