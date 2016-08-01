Aug 1 First Data Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First data reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 2 percent to $2.9 billion

* Q2 revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* During q2, first data refinanced $1.4 billion of its 2018 term loans, extending maturities to 2022

* Company now has no material maturities until 2020.