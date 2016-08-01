Aug 1 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of $50 million of convertible senior notes due 2021

* To use proceeds from offering to fund continued testing of trabodenoson as a monotherapy and as a fixed-dose ombination with latanoprost

* Offering includes grant to underwriters of 30-day option to purchase up to additional $7.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes