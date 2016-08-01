Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Biogen Inc
* Biogen Inc And Ionis Pharmaceuticals Report Nusinersen Meets Primary Endpoint At Interim Analysis Of Phase 3 Endear Study In Infantile Onset spinal muscular atrophy
* Biogen exercises option to develop and commercialize Nusinersen globally
* Infants receiving Nusinersen experienced a statistically significant improvement in achievement of motor milestones versus those who didn't
* Biogen is now responsible for all Nusinersen development, regulatory and commercialization activities and costs.
* Ionis will complete phase 3 studies and work with Biogen on regulatory filings for Nusinersen
* Intends to file marketing applications for Nusinersen with regulatory authorities in coming months
* Biogen has exercised its option to develop and commercialize Nusinersen globally and paid Ionis a $75 million license fee
* Ionis is eligible to receive tiered royalties on any potential sales of Nusineren up to a percentage in mid-teens
* Ionis is eligible to receive up to $150 million in milestone payments based on regulatory approvals for nusinersen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".