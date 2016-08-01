Aug 1 Affiliated Managers Group Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $1.97

* Amg reports financial and operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $700 billion at June 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue view $563.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly economic EPS of $3.06

* Net client cash flows for Q2 of 2016 were $0.6 billion

* Qtrly revenue $ 554.1 million versus $ 646.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)