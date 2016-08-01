Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Aeterna Zentaris Inc
* Aeterna Zentaris and Rafa Laboratories sign exclusive license agreement for Zoptrex in Israel
* Company expects to complete phase 3 clinical trial in Q3 of 2016
* Company and Rafa have also entered into a supply agreement
* Entitled to receive a non-refundable upfront payment in consideration for license to Rafa of intellectual property related to Zoptrex
* Company will supply Zoptrex to Rafa for duration of license agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".