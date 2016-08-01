Aug 1 Aeterna Zentaris Inc

* Aeterna Zentaris and Rafa Laboratories sign exclusive license agreement for Zoptrex in Israel

* Company expects to complete phase 3 clinical trial in Q3 of 2016

* Company and Rafa have also entered into a supply agreement

* Entitled to receive a non-refundable upfront payment in consideration for license to Rafa of intellectual property related to Zoptrex

