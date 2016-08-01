Aug 1 MEI Pharma Inc :

* MEI Pharma's pracinostat receives breakthrough therapy designation from FDA for treatment in combination with azacitidine of patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia unfit for intensive chemotherapy

* Agreement has been reached with FDA on company's proposed phase III study design