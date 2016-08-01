Aug 1 Mercury General Corp :

* Mercury General Corporation announces second quarter results and declares quarterly dividend

* Qtrly net income per diluted share $ 0.88

* Qtrly net premiums earned $779.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $811.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating earnings per share $0.35

* Qtrly total revenues $858.0 million versus $726.2 million

* Qtrly combined ratio 101.7%