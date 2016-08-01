BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
Aug 1 Mercury General Corp :
* Mercury General Corporation announces second quarter results and declares quarterly dividend
* Qtrly net income per diluted share $ 0.88
* Qtrly net premiums earned $779.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $811.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating earnings per share $0.35
* Qtrly total revenues $858.0 million versus $726.2 million
* Qtrly combined ratio 101.7%
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi