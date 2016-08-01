Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Limelight Networks Inc :
* Limelight and Akamai enter into licensing agreement regarding intellectual property settlement
* Both parties have waived all rights to appeal, and Akamai will release $51 million letter of credit that bonded judgment
* Agreement allows co to operate network free from restrictions, with respect to '703 and certain other patents
* Settlement converts about $51 million judgment into a $54 million license that will be paid in 12 equal quarterly installments starting Aug 1
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".