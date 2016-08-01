Aug 1 RLJ Lodging Trust

* RLJ Lodging Trust announces the appointment of ross h. Bierkan as president and chief executive officer and leslie d. Hale as chief operating officer

* Hale will serve in dual role of chief operating officer and chief financial officer of company

* In addition, bierkan has been elected to company's board of trustees.