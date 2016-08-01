Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Diamond Resorts International :
* Diamond Resorts International postpones its second quarter 2016 earnings release
* If change in relative sales value methodology is determined to have occurred, co would file amendments to its periodic reports impacted
* Accounting firm views co may not have correctly applied relative sales value inventory valuation model to prepare financials for 2014 and thereafter
* The change would not impact adjusted EBITDA nor would it impact compliance with financial covenants under agreements
* May have to write up book value of unsold vacation interests, net, record reduction of vacation interest cost of sales
* Issue arises from modification in inventory management strategy in 2014 that may be deemed to be change in relative sales value methodology
* Adjustment may also result in higher vacation interest cost of sales in periods subsequent to 2014 thus reducing reported net income
* If a change in relative sales value methodology is determined to have occurred, co would file amendments to periodic reports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".