Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Orthofix International NV
* Orthofix International reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.35 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $104.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.4 million
* Sees 2016 net sales $ 412 million - $ 416 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.35, revenue view $414.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fiscal 2016 adjusted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.35 - $1.45
* Sees 2016 EPS From Continuing Operations $0.48-$0.68 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".