Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 T2 Biosystems Inc
* T2 Biosystems reports 2016 second quarter, six month results
* Q2 loss per share $0.58
* Q2 revenue $990,000
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* T2 Biosystems Inc says continues to target closing a total of 45 hospital commitments globally during 2016
* T2 Biosystems Inc says research revenue is expected to be comparable to what was realized in Q2 of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.54, revenue view $2.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* T2 Biosystems Inc says anticipates higher product revenue in Q3 of 2016 than was realized in first and second quarters of 2016
* T2 Biosystems Inc sees total Q3 of 2016 operating expenses to be between $12.3 million and $12.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".