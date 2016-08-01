Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 McClatchy Co :
* McClatchy names new member to board of directors
* Appointment of Maria Thomas to its board of directors, effective August 15, 2016
* Thomas replaces Kathleen Foley Feldstein, a long-standing member of board, who retired at McClatchy's annual meeting on May 18, 2016
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".