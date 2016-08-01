Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Avinger Inc :
* Avinger Inc announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $4.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $5.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $19 million to $23 million
* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $4.35 to $4.55
* Qtrly loss per share $1.06
* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.15, revenue view $5.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says adjusted EBITDA for 2016 is projected to be a loss of $40 million to $43 million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-4.26, revenue view $22.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".