* Texas roadhouse, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales growth of 4.5 pct at company restaurants and 2.6 pct at franchise restaurants;

* Now expects 2.5 pct to 3.0 pct food cost deflation compared to previous guidance of 1.0 pct to 2.0 pct food cost deflation in 2016

* Sees 2016 total capital expenditures of $165.0 million to $175.0 million.

* For 2016 sees positive comparable restaurant sales growth

* Qtrly total revenue $508.8 million versus $454.7 million in same quarter last year