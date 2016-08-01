Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Exactech Inc :
* Exactech Q2 revenue up 8% to $66.1 million; net income up 20% to $4.4 million; diluted EPS $0.31 versus. $0.26
* Q2 earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 revenue $66.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.2 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $253 million to $258 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.21 to $0.23
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $58 million to $60 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $58.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $254.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".