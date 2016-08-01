Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Trinseo SA :
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.95 to $7.10
* Q2 earnings per share $2.00
* Trinseo reports record second quarter 2016 financial results; increases full year 2016 outlook
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.70
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.30
* Q2 revenue $970 million versus I/B/E/S view $958.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trinseo SA sees full year 2016 net income of $316 million to $323 million
* Trinseo SA sees full year 2016 adjusted EPS of $6.95 to $7.10
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.53, revenue view $3.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trinseo SA sees Q3 2016 net income of $73 million to $80 million
* Trinseo SA sees Q3 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $140 million to $150 million
* Trinseo sa sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.55 to $1.70
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $993.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
