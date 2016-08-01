Aug 1 Innophos Holdings Inc

* Innophos holdings, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales fell 16 percent to $182 million

* Innophos holdings inc says market phosphate rock prices were flat sequentially for q2 2016, while sulfur market prices decreased during same period

* Innophos holdings inc says 2016 capital expenditures are expected to approximate $40 million