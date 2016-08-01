BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
Aug 1 Realogy Holdings Corp
* Realogy appoints Matthew J. Espe to its board of directors
* With Espe's appointment as an independent director, realogy board now consists of 10 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi