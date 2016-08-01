Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Black Diamond Inc
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees fy 2016 sales about $145 million to $150 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Black diamond reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $29.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $28.3 million
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.08 excluding items
* Black diamond inc says now expects gross margin in fiscal 2016 to be approximately 30.0% compared to 34.9% in 2015
* Fy2016 revenue view $148.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says on a constant currency basis, for 2016 company expects sales of approximately $155-$160 million, or flat to up 3% compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
