Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Petroquest Energy Inc
* Petroquest energy announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $1.38
* Reduction in production volumes during 2016 periods is primarily attributable to sale of company's arkoma assets in june of 2015
* Company has retained jefferies llc and seaport global as its financial advisors and porter hedges llp as its legal advisor
* Sees q3 production volumes 52-56 mmcfe/d
* Says "when compared to q2 of 2015, we realized an approximately 36% reduction in cash costs, or nearly $11 million"
* Says production for q2 of 2016 was 6.0 bcfe, compared to 9.7 bcfe for comparable period of 2015
* Says oil and gas sales during q2 of 2016 were $15.8 million versus $32.6 million in q2 of 2015
* Continues to analyze options to address liquidity needs, extend maturity on 2017 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".