BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
Aug 1 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
* Q2 revenue $226.1 million
* Alexandria real estate equities, inc. Reports second quarter ended june 30, 2016 financial and operating results
* Increases quarterly dividend by 4 percent to $0.80per share
* Sees 2016 adjusted ffo per share $5.48 to $5.54
* Sees 2016 ffo per share $3.94 to $4.00
* Qtrly ffo per share $1.36
* Q2 FFO per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $5.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi