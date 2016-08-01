Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Glaukos Corp
* Glaukos corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 sales $28.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $24.5 million
* Sees fy 2016 sales $105 million to $107 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net sales rose 61% in q2 of 2016 to $28.6 million
* Says revised guidance implies growth in 2016 net sales of approximately 46% to 49%, compared to 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".