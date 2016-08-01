Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Williams Cos Inc
* Williams reports strong second quarter 2016 financial results, provides financial update and announces actions to strengthen credit profile and fund fee-based growth portfolio at Williams partners
* Planned asset sale on track to close during second half of 2016
* Williams partners expects to implement distribution reinvestment program (drip)
* Expects williams partners to maintain quarterly cash distribution of $0.85 per unit in 3q 2016 or $3.40 annualized through 2017
* Quarterly cash dividend reduced to $0.20 per share in 3q 2016 or $0.80 annualized through 2017 with expected increases resuming in 2018
* In 2018, we expect to have twice as much fully-contracted capacity on transco as we did in 2010
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Co, williams partners to finalize deal on sale of canadian business during q3 of 2016, with combined proceeds in excess of $1 billion
* Intends to reinvest approximately $1.7 billion into williams partners through 2017, funded by reduced quarterly cash dividend
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.54
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.19
* Williams partners plans to access public equity market via williams partners' atm program or other means Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".