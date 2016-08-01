Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Trinet Group Inc :
* Trinet announces second quarter fiscal 2016 results and senior secured credit facility refinancing
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $745.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 revenue view $148.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".