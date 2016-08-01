Aug 1 Gladstone Investment Corp :

* Gladstone Investment Corporation reports financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Says net asset value per common share as of June 30, 2016 increased to $9.84 compared to $9.22 as of March 31, 2016

* Qtrly net investment income was $6.8 million, or $0.23 per share versus $4.9 million, or $0.16 per share last quarter