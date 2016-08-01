Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Blackbaud Inc :
* Blackbaud announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.90 to $1.98
* Q2 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 revenue $182 million versus I/B/E/S view $182 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $725 million to $740 million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $732.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".